BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —Bismarck mayor Mike Schmitz will be accepting applications from people who are interested in serving on the Bismarck Board of Adjustment as a board member.

The Board of Adjustment is a five-member board arranged by the Bismarck City Commission to decide appeals from an order, requirement, or determination made by an administrative official. The Board is encouraged to make interpretations and grant variances related to zoning regulations. They meet the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the City-County Building at 221 N 5th Street.

According to a news release, the volunteer committee only has one open three-year term position. People who are interested should fill out an application form with their qualifications, background, and why they would like to serve on the Authority.

Anyone who lives in the City of Bismarck or the City’s outer area is allowed to apply for the position.

Applications that are filled out can be emailed to planning@bismarcknd.gov or mailed to Community Development at the following address:

Ben Ehreth, Director

Community Development Department

221 N 5th Street

Bismarck, ND 58506

The applications can be found on Bismarck’s website. Forms can also be mailed to applicants if they call the Community Development Department at 701-355-1840 or can be picked up at the department office at the address above.

You can also get more information about the position and the appointment process by contacting the department office.

The deadline is at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. They are hoping to announce the new member at the February 28 City Commission meeting.