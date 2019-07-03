Bismarck boy sells art at mom’s shop downtown

An 8-year-old Bismarck boy’s art is being sold at a shop downtown.

Oliver Malsam’s greeting cards are featured at Stella’s. He began taking art classes when he was 4. And when the art started piling up, they turned it into cards for the store. His mom said he’s pretty shy but he expresses himself through his art.

“This is kind of fun. There’s a connection and kids just have a great sense of imagination and so we turned them into cards to sell,” said Darcie Malsam/Oliver’s mom and Co-owner of Stella’s.

Twenty percent of card sales go back to Oliver’s school to help the art program.