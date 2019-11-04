Bismarck Brewery Updates: Closings and Openings

A downtown Bismarck brewery has closed its doors.

Edwinton Brewery opened up last summer, taking up part of the space in what was once the Bismarck Train Depot.

It took four years to renovate the building for the German-style restaurant and bar to come to life in late June of 2018. The space is now up for sale.

And Lincoln brewery, Gideon’s, announced their move to Bismarck in late September.

Now, it’s officially open in the new location on North 5th Street, downtown in the capital city.

They offer a variety of tap beers and live music on some Fridays and Saturdays.

Gideon’s took over Laughing Sun Brewery’s original location before they moved to a larger space off of East Front Avenue.