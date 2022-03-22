Young Bucks Training Camp is a one-day camp hosted by the Bismarck Bucks.

This year, over 200 people showed up for a chance to hang out with some of their favorite football players.

Seven-year-old Conner Zappone seemed pretty excited to practice his skills outside of his backyard.

“I like to play football at my house too and I’ve been throwing it across the fence,” said Zappone.

While there, Bucks players taught these young athletes how to play football the right way. The camp is for children ages 5-15.

“They’re learning how to kick, they’re learning how to throw, they’re learning how to block — all the aspects of football,” said assistant coach Steven Criswell.

During the camp, the children got a tour of the stadium and a glimpse into the life of a professional football player. Although a football camp, they walked away with important life skills like how to be a part of a team.

“We like to get them out here to be able to talk to the players, we have players from all over the country. Just get interaction with people they don’t normally get to see and get to talk about experiences the players have had,” said Criswell.

The instruction was non-contact and safe.

By the end of the camp, the goal was for children to know how to avoid injuries and master the basics of the sport.

“As you’re growing up, you have to learn all of those things so once you get into college and get a job…you are going to be able to have teamwork within your job — so it’s building character,” said Criswell.

At the end of the camp, participants left with Bucks gear and tickets to the Bismarck Bucks game on April 10.

If you missed this training camp, there will be another opportunity to register your children for the second camp this June.