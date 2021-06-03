Bismarck Bucks host FIRST nationally televised game in team history; Here’s how you can score a free ticket

After the recent partnership with Stadium, the IFL has slated a few marquee matchups throughout the year that will be deemed the IFL Game of The Week and will be nationally televised through Stadium’s platform.

This week the Bismarck Bucks will host their first ever nationally televised game as they take on the Sioux Falls Storm at the Bismarck Event Center this Saturday, June 5th. Given this recent change, the kickoff has been pushed back an hour to a 7:10 start time. This also means there will be a few changes in where to watch the game this weekend on television.

Below we have listed the places where fans can catch all the action on Saturday June 5th:

Western North Dakota can locally watch the game on 26.2

Eastern North Dakota can locally watch the game on 4.2

For all other locations you can stream Stadium check out- https://watchstadium.com/where-to-watch/

To celebrate this first-ever nationally televised game the Bismarck Bucks are offering a FREE ticket voucher for this weekend’s game. Follow the link and download the free ticket voucher for the June 5th game

About the IFL Game of the Week

Each broadcast will lead with a pregame show starting at 7:00 pm CDT, followed by exciting indoor football action that will emanate from markets throughout the United States. All IFL broadcasts on Stadium will be produced exclusively by BEK Communications.