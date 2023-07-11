BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — At Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, Bismarck City’s Budget Committee presented the 2024 preliminary budget for review.

According to the report presented by the committee, the overall inflation rate in May of this year was 4%. That’s down by more than half what it was the year before, at 8.6%.

And the report shows public safety made up the majority of budget fund expenditures. And that the cost of living has increased including gas, utilities, and insurance.

“Roads and streets, forestry and weeds continue to be heavily subsidized so the general fund has to subsidize certain parts of roads and streets due to the flat highway tax and gas revenue,” said Dmitriy Chernyak, the finance director.

In order to stay scheduled, the commissioners must approve the 2024 preliminary budget on July 25.