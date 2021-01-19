Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health begins Phase 1B vaccinations

Coronavirus
North Dakotans 75 and older now have another opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccines in Bismarck.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health held its first mass vaccine clinic for people in the first group of Phase 1B.

The drive-through looks similar to the mass testing events.

People drive in, roll down their windows and get their shots.

The difference is people have to wait for 15 minutes before leaving to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.

Also, the vaccination clinic is strictly by appointment only because of the limited amount of doses.

“It’s really an exciting time for us because we know that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve been through some tough times the last couple of months and it’s really encouraging to see how excited people are coming through the lines today to get their vaccine,” said Renae Moch.

Moch says every Tuesday they’re set to have a vaccine clinic for people getting their first dose and on Thursday for people who are due for their second dose.

If you would like to know how you can register, visit: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/95/Public-Health

