BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Burleigh Public Health has been serving the community for decades, and now, they’re serving in a new location.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on 26th Street.

Those in attendance took time to honor Burleigh County Commissioner Becky Matthews, who was the public health portfolio holder and who passed away last week.

Public health director, Renae Moch, says the new location allows for workers to better meet the needs of the community, with added features such as family-sized exam rooms and a garage.

“One of our most exciting things for us is the ability to have a garage space, a covered space for our nurses to do car seat fittings and inspections,” said Moch. “Prior to this location, they were out in the elements, doing that in the wind and rain and snow, and so, to have that ability for clients to be able to pull into that garage space and have that done will be a great benefit.”

Moch says another benefit of the new building is a much larger waiting room area.