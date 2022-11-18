BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) Director Renae Moch was among a limited number of local public health officials invited to Washington D.C. to participate in the “White House Summit on COVID-19 Equity and What Works Showcase” on November 16.

According to a news release, Moch received the invitation through the National Association of City of County Health Officials (NACCHO) where she serves as a board member representing a six-state region, including North Dakota.

The summit, hosted by the White House and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), convened government officials, community organizations, health equity leaders, and philanthropic organizations who shared best practices to improve health outcomes and equity for the nation’s most underrepresented communities.

The event highlighted community partnerships between local public health and community-based organizations working together to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on hard-hit and high-risk populations through innovative and collaborative efforts and ignited a path to move forward.

“This was an incredible opportunity to connect with national public health officials and share success stories that have positively impacted health equity in our communities,” Moch said. “Conversation with national leaders confirmed that Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is certainly among those paving the road to health equity. We continue to work with community partners to ensure all individuals have the tools and resources they need to survive and thrive and have a fair opportunity to optimal health.”

BBPH health equity efforts include collaboration with non-profits who serve high-risk, underserved populations to host mobile vaccination outreach events for those that may not have access to these services due to barriers, such as transportation and lack of childcare.

For more information about how BBPH is making a difference in the health and safety of the community, visit their website.