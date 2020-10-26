Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health helping with more opportunities to get COVID-19 testing

As COVID-19 cases increase, so does the demand for testing.

With the cold weather upon us, the state’s Department of Health canceled its static testing event last week.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health lent a hand by adding in additional opportunities to get tested Monday and Tuesday.

Public Health Director Renae Moch says they are seeing around 500 people being tested, daily.

“Right now with all of our active cases and the increase in our positive cases, we have been seeing an increase in demand for tests. And so we wanted to be able to provide an opportunity for individuals to come and get tested if they need that. We’re here to meet the needs of the community and we’ll continue to monitor that moving forward,” explained Moch.

In the meantime, the Department of Health is in talks with the Bismarck Event Center to move their weekly testing there during the winter months.