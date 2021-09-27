Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health host drive-thru flu clinic

It’s about that time again to take your flu shot.

Monday, about 200 drivers registered to participate in the first of three drive-thru vaccination clinics.

The flu clinic opened at the Bismarck Event Center this morning and resumed this afternoon at four. About 15 nurses administered shots.

COVID-19 shots were administered in addition to the flu shots.

A driver who receives flu shots annually explained why she believes everyone should get the shot.

”I just think it’s really important because I can help protect other people against the flu if they can’t get the vaccine themselves.” said Ruby Tolstad.

“We’ve had a lot of people that have commented on the convenience of not having to get out of the vehicles and prefer the drive-thru method,” Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said.

While the next drive-thru clinic will be on Oct. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Registration is recommended but not required.