Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosting free COVID-19 testing events August 18 & 20

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) will be conducting a drive-through
COVID-19 testing events at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, August 18, and Thursday,
August 20.

The testing events are open to all ages, are first-come, first-served, and are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies are used.

Individuals wanting to be tested at this event must enter Parking Lot D, (the lot south of the
Bismarck Event Center, across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street. Testing will then be
conducted inside the Bismarck Event Center.

Testing is free, and response times for test results may vary, depending on lab capacity. BBPH is reporting positive results within 24-72 hours, while negative results may take five to seven days.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

For testing event inquiries, as well as questions about other health programs and issues, please
call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1540.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/14

Severe storms exit with cooler daytime highs

FOMO 10/40

FURRY FRIDAY 8/14

NDC AUG 14

Census Concerns

Narcotics Task Force

Thursday, August 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/13

Velva ready for season

Legacy Soccer

Grapefruit Repellent

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/13

Overnight storms could bring severe weather

National Day Calendar Left Hand

Bryce Bennett

Scouts @ Food Pantry

Special Education Grant

Remdesivir at Trinity

Crowded Jails

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss