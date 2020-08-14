Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosting free COVID-19 testing events August 18 & 20

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) will be conducting a drive-through

COVID-19 testing events at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, August 18, and Thursday,

August 20.

The testing events are open to all ages, are first-come, first-served, and are scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until testing supplies are used.

Individuals wanting to be tested at this event must enter Parking Lot D, (the lot south of the

Bismarck Event Center, across Bowen Avenue) from Seventh Street. Testing will then be

conducted inside the Bismarck Event Center.

Testing is free, and response times for test results may vary, depending on lab capacity. BBPH is reporting positive results within 24-72 hours, while negative results may take five to seven days.

To pre-register for the event, click here.

For testing event inquiries, as well as questions about other health programs and issues, please

call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at 701-355-1540.