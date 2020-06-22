Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosts free COVID-19 walk-up testing in parking lot

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the testing. A new test site is available for those wanting to know if they have COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing. Testing is done in a walk-up/drive-up style on a first-come, first-served basis on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the parking lot. It’s open to anyone wanting a COVID-19 test. There are no appointments necessary. All you have to do is fill out your information and get tested right on sight.

“We have a bigger turnout than we expected so hopefully we can get those people through that are all in line and get those tests done in a reasonable amount of time,” said Renae Moch, Public Health Director at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

On its Facebook page, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health states there was an overwhelming response to today’s walk-up testing. Testing will resume Tuesday.