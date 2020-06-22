Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosts free COVID-19 walk-up testing in parking lot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the testing. A new test site is available for those wanting to know if they have COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is offering COVID-19 testing. Testing is done in a walk-up/drive-up style on a first-come, first-served basis on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in the parking lot. It’s open to anyone wanting a COVID-19 test. There are no appointments necessary. All you have to do is fill out your information and get tested right on sight.

“We have a bigger turnout than we expected so hopefully we can get those people through that are all in line and get those tests done in a reasonable amount of time,” said Renae Moch, Public Health Director at Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

On its Facebook page, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health states there was an overwhelming response to today’s walk-up testing. Testing will resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss