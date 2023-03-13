BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) will offer free Narcan training.

According to a news release, the training is going to be at BBPH at 500 Est Front St, Door A on March 21 at 6:30 p.m.

People who participate will learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and properly administer Narcan.

Everyone who shows up will receive a free Narcan kit. But you need to register for the event online because registration is limited.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose of fentanyl or other opioids.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said SAP Coordinator Susan Kahler.

BBPH gets funds from the State Opioid Response Grants so they can provide Narcan training and prescription drug take-back events.

If you or the organization you’re a part of would like to attend or host a Narcan training event, you can contact Bismarck Burleigh Public Health at (701) 355-1594 for more information.