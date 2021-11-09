Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health hosts pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic

“We’ve been waiting a long time, as soon as I found out that they could come and get the vaccine we were ready,” Robyn Zeltinger said.

“If it helps my family or the community, I’ll get them,” Leah Matthews said.

The FDA approval and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations for kids is resulting in parents bringing their children to get vaccinated. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health set up a COVID-19 pediatric clinic for children between the ages of five to eleven.

“It’s important for my children to get vaccinated. My husband works at the hospital so he can continue working in that role in our community,” Becky Matthews said. Parents are simply happy the wait is over.

“Starting school without her getting a vaccine was very difficult, so this is nice to be able to get a vaccine,” Matthews said.

11-year-old Leah Matthews could not wait to get her first shot. “Everyone asked me, oh why do you wear a mask? I have to wear a mask. Once I get my second shot after two weeks, I can stop wearing my mask to school,” Matthews said.

10-year-old Molly Zeltinger also got her shot and said it was painless. “It really didn’t hurt. I’ve been waiting for this since August. I was really happy that I got it because I was really wanting it for a long time,”

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said this clinic comes at a perfect time as the Thanksgiving holiday is just weeks from now.

“As we gather before the holidays, people are going to getting together again. Parents are interested in getting their children vaccinated and protected; that’s a way to slow down the community spread,”Moch said. About 125 children received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.



Moch also says they’re planning another clinic for children to get their second dose in December. To register click here: