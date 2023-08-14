BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health building is moving.

The establishment, formerly located at 500 East Front Avenue, can now be found at 407 South 26th Street, just north of the City of Bismarck’s Public Works Department.

Appointments will be scheduled at the new facility starting on August 15, with limited services being offered from August 15 through 18.

Supervisors say although the building address will change, all other contact information will remain the same.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house will be held at the new facility on Wednesday, September 13.

The cost of the building, supervisors report, falls within the $10 million budget approved by the Bismarck City Commission.