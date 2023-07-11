BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) along with Heartview and North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) is providing free Narcan training.

According to a news release from BBPH, the training will be on July 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the NDSC Campus, 1710 Canary Ave in Bismarck.

“Training our community and workplaces in the use of Narcan is an important life-saving solution. Safe communities are strong communities. Heartview Foundation is happy to partner with BBPH and the North Dakota Safety Council because this training helps both value people’s lives and saves people’s lives,” said Cathy Palczewski, the opioid treatment program case manager.

People who attend will learn to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each person will also get a free Narcan kit.

You have to register to attend the training, and you can do so by calling (701) 355-1597 or going online. Registration is limtied.

Narcan is a medication that temporarily restores breathing during an overdose of fentanyl or any other opioid.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said SAP Coordinator, Susan Kahler.

BBPH gets funds from the State Opioid Response Grants in order to provide these Narcan trainings and even prescription drug take-back events.

If you or your organization would like to attend or host a Narcan training event, you can contact BBPH at (701) 355-1597 for more information.