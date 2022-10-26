BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and the Bismarck Police Department hosted a prescription drug takeback event Wednesday morning.

The event happened at the Burleigh County Senior Center.

Neighbors were invited to show up and safely dispose of unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications.

By the end of the event, over 30 pounds of expired medications were collected.

“I didn’t think we were going to get this much. So, it’s a really good turn out and it’s just a nice way for us to get rid of all of this stuff and not get it into the water. A lot of people don’t know what to do so they’ll throw it into their garbage or put it in their toilets. So, it’s a way to get rid of it in a proper and safe way,” said Caitlin Horne, community engagement officer.

Click here to view a list of drop-off locations around the area.