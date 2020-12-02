Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health tests over 500 people in first hour of testing after long holiday break

500 people were tested within the first hour during the first COVID-19 testing event after the long holiday break.

Over the last few weeks, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has been receiving 1,000 COVID-19 test kits per week.

KX spoke with Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch who says this is the first time they have seen long lines in a while. One of the reasons being the shorter week we just had.

“Now after Thanksgiving– Thanksgiving kind of holiday left out an extra day of testing for us last week and so we’re likely going to see an increase in demand today because it’s the first testing event since the holiday gathering,” said Moch.

Moch also says there’s been a backlog of around five to seven days for people getting their results back. She says it’s very important that people stay in quarantine while they’re waiting.