BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is going to host its first winter walk.

According to a news release, it’s to promote movement opportunities to remain active during the winter season.

The walk is going to take place on Wednesday, December 21, and starts at the Sertoma Community Center lot at 2 p.m. and will be approximately one mile long.

Taking walks in the winter can help improve the immune system, boost energy levels, and improve heart health.

“There’s something special about a fresh snowfall or a chill in the air that helps us take in a new point of view,” said Katie Johnke, nutrition services coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health.

For more information, you can contact Katie Johnke at kjohnke@bismarcknd.gov.