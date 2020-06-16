Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to provide free COVID-19 testing

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to offer free COVID-19 testing three times a week starting Monday.

Beginning June 22, the health service will provide COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health parking lot (500 E Front Avenue).

Testing will be done via walk-up/drive-up on a first-come, first-served basis. The staff will be operating out of a trailer provided by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Testing will be open to anyone wanting a COVID-19 test. Appointments are not necessary.

“We continue to receive requests from the community for COVID-19 testing from both organizations and individuals, so the need is out there,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “Regularly scheduled testing dates and times will be convenient for the public, giving them access to testing without worrying about cost or scheduling an appointment.”

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms or are close household contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at (701) 355-1540 upon arrival and remain inside their vehicle. Public Health staff will come to the vehicle for testing.

Individuals who may have mobility issues are also encouraged to call 355-1540 for accommodations.

The North Dakota Department of Health is providing the testing kits for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health staff, who will perform the testing via oropharyngeal, or back of the throat, swabs.