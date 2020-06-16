Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health to provide free COVID-19 testing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health plans to offer free COVID-19 testing three times a week starting Monday.

Beginning June 22, the health service will provide COVID-19 testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health parking lot (500 E Front Avenue).

Testing will be done via walk-up/drive-up on a first-come, first-served basis. The staff will be operating out of a trailer provided by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Testing will be open to anyone wanting a COVID-19 test. Appointments are not necessary.

“We continue to receive requests from the community for COVID-19 testing from both organizations and individuals, so the need is out there,” said Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch. “Regularly scheduled testing dates and times will be convenient for the public, giving them access to testing without worrying about cost or scheduling an appointment.”

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms or are close household contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 should call Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at (701) 355-1540 upon arrival and remain inside their vehicle. Public Health staff will come to the vehicle for testing.

Individuals who may have mobility issues are also encouraged to call 355-1540 for accommodations.

The North Dakota Department of Health is providing the testing kits for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health staff, who will perform the testing via oropharyngeal, or back of the throat, swabs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/16--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/16"

Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Hot & windy with severe storm chances"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Unusual College Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unusual College Search"

Velva Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Baseball"

Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council"

Land Access Pilot Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Access Pilot Program"

Durum Wheat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Durum Wheat"

Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Summer Library Programs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Library Programs"

Library Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Reopening"

Fireworks in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks in Bismarck"

Pea Leaf Weevil

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pea Leaf Weevil"

Back in Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Back in Business"

Volunteering and Living Longer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteering and Living Longer"

Court Ruling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Court Ruling"

Williston Radar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Radar"

Bike Etiquette

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Etiquette"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge