Bismarck business making Valentine’s Day deliveries with some special help — a bee!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s something swarming around Bismarck this Valentine’s Day weekend…a bee!

Studio 208 in downtown Bismarck has teamed up with other businesses to create Valentine’s Day gift sets.

With the help of a giant bee, they will personally ‘bee’ delivering a gift set to your sweetheart.

Each basket is filled with goodies from businesses around Bismarck as a way to help those businesses out as well.

“I’m really trying to practice what I preach about supporting local. So I reached out to a couple of my other friends that own businesses and we all kind of pitched in to make these gift baskets. So stuff from Laughing Sun, Burleigh Beard, Elysian Skin Therapy, and Dakota Nuts-N-Candy,” explained Ryanne Pappa, the owner of Studio 208.

If you would like to send your loved one a special delivery, you still have a chance. Call and place your order at 701-353-0336.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Giving Hearts

transgender athletes bill

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

Testing for COVID Variants

Hemp Program

Biden visits National Institutes of Health amid war on COVID-19

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

BSC Volleyball

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News