Bismarck business making Valentine’s Day deliveries with some special help — a bee!

There’s something swarming around Bismarck this Valentine’s Day weekend…a bee!

Studio 208 in downtown Bismarck has teamed up with other businesses to create Valentine’s Day gift sets.

With the help of a giant bee, they will personally ‘bee’ delivering a gift set to your sweetheart.

Each basket is filled with goodies from businesses around Bismarck as a way to help those businesses out as well.

“I’m really trying to practice what I preach about supporting local. So I reached out to a couple of my other friends that own businesses and we all kind of pitched in to make these gift baskets. So stuff from Laughing Sun, Burleigh Beard, Elysian Skin Therapy, and Dakota Nuts-N-Candy,” explained Ryanne Pappa, the owner of Studio 208.

If you would like to send your loved one a special delivery, you still have a chance. Call and place your order at 701-353-0336.