BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — There’s a lot of information surrounding healthy eating — both online and in stores. If you’re looking to switch up your lifestyle, you might not know where to start.

Thankfully, one local business states that they are here to help guide you on the path to a healthier life.

“When you’re making changes, you have to start small,” said Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coach Brittany Hugelen. “Oftentimes, making a nutritional change is a good place to start that gives us a good solid foundation to then continue to make healthy habit changes.”

To help create healthy habits, Natural Grocers offers free educational health classes that are open to all. After being unavailable for over two years, these classes have started back up again to help the community learn about how to optimize their health.

“I do events in-store and out of store, so sometimes I’ll be at the library or at an event,” continued Hugelen. “My job is nutrition education, so whether I’m coaching somebody or shopping with them, a personal shopping or an in-store class, they’re always learning from me and making the best decisions for their health.”

The in-store class pairs cooking tutorials with a presentation about the nutritional benefits of all of the ingredients in the recipes. Another option that Natural Grocers offers is a personalized shopping experience — where a health coach accompanies you through the store and teaches you about the products you might not know much about.

“The shopping experience is really nice because you can pick whatever you want to learn about,” said health class attendee Char Syverson. “I’ve done eggs and didn’t know a lot of the things that she showed me. I have one coming up about manuka honey, which is really good, so I like those because you can pick whatever you want to learn about.”

Whether it’s in the store or out and about in the Bismarck community, Natural Grocers is here to keep us informed about how to build healthy habits.

Hugelen will be at the former governor’s mansion for an ice cream social this Sunday, where she will be happy to tell you more about the classes she offers.

If you’d like to learn more about nutritional health classes or personalized shopping, visit this page.