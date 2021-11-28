Bismarck business owner says Small Business Saturday was successful

Shoppers took advantage of the many deals made available this weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

The major aspect of Small Business Saturday is to support locally owned and operated businesses in the area.

KX News spoke to an owner of Halberstadt’s Clothing Store, who said it was a busy weekend with great customer turnout shopping at both Bismarck locations.

“Obviously to succeed, they need the customer support. I always appreciate seeing new customers and seeing familiar customers as well. I really do appreciate their business and I remind them that after every sale.” Halberstadt’s co-owner Alex Dahl said.

Nearly two million more people than last year are expected to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.