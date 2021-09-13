Bismarck business owner shares her success during national SBA week

The Small Business Administration is celebrating National Small Business Week this week.

Although a lot of businesses took a hit during the pandemic, others have found success.

“They’re the heart of the community. Small businesses are the ones you see on the back of your small kids’ T-shirts, they’re the ones who sponsor the lead team,” Program Director of North Dakota Women’s Business Center Laiken Aune said.

Like many aspiring entrepreneurs, Tanya Decker had the dream of running her own mortgage company one day.

“I love what I do. I started originally working at local banks,” Decker, owner/broker of Assure Home Mortgage said.

Even as the pandemic remains an obstacle for some businesses, Decker decided to start her business in March of this year.

“I didn’t know what kind of risk would be out there, but I’ve been doing it and I’ve always been preparing myself to start my own company and I thought this was a perfect time,” Decker said.

Decker said she had help from the North Dakota Women’s Business Center with resources.

“We have offered training or assistance in some way to 47,000 people in North Dakota,” Aune said.

Decker said business owners like her offer more flexibility.

“We have control over pricing, we bring more revenue to the area,” Decker said.

100 loans have been processed since opening her doors.

“That just tells you that, we are in a busy time and people are buying and refinancing,” said Decker.

Decker said some of her gross revenue every year will go toward donations.

In addition to Small Business Week, the IRS is offering free resources to help small business owners understand their tax obligations.