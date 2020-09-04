Bismarck businesses respond to moving back to yellow

Starting 5 p.m. Friday, eight counties statewide are under a moderate or yellow risk COVID-19 level following Gov. Doug Burgum’s announcement yesterday. Some local businesses find it easier to adapt to the changes this time around, but there are still obstacles.

The owner of Pirogue Grille says the switch to yellow will be relatively seamless.

“We were social distancing before it was cool. Our seats have never been that close,” owner Stuart Tracy said.

The downtown Bismarck chef says his restaurant’s seating has always been spaced out, but to comply with the half-capacity recommendation, he’ll be removing some tables today.

Tracy says many of the changes made to address sanitation, like adding an air purification system, have already been implemented, making the transition smoother — but it’s still not easy.

“Is it difficult? Yes. because we know that last year we did 170 people between Friday to Saturday night, and this year it’s 100,” Tracy said.

Right next door at Hi Honey salon, the Executive Assistant says they’re experiencing the opposite.



“Schedules are busier than ever, but because we have things spaced out already, we’re blessed we haven’t had to make too many changes,” Katie Scott said.

Stylists and guests are required to wear masks, those with appointments must wait to be called in from their cars instead of sitting in a waiting area and Scott says staff are vigilant about cleaning every surface anyone touches.

But similar to what Tracy said — it’s something the salon has been doing for months.

“The transition will actually be pretty seamless for us. Right around 4th of July we required masks from our guests, stylists and staff,” Scott said.

At CraftCade, Managing Partner James Eastin says its seating is already limited, and all employees wear masks.



“Being an arcade, we’re limited on seats anyway so the number of seats we have is about half,” Eastin said.

He says the biggest difference will be removing some bar seats to spread out guests and letting people know new protocol about the beer wall.

“The biggest challenge is going to be with the self-pour beer wall,” Eastin said. “We encourage people not to reuse the glass.”

But like Tracy and Scott said, preparations made months ago have made the change easier.

“Luckily a lot of things we already had in place kind of set us up for this anyway,” Eastin said.

In addition to Burleigh, the counties with raised risk levels include Morton, Grand Forks, Stark, Williams, McLean, Barnes and Benson.