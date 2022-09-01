BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck is accepting photos of Bismarck throughout the month of September.

This call for photos is part contest and part celebration, according to City of Bismarck Communications Strategist, Kalen Ost.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for amateur and professional photographers to share some of their work with Bismarck and for their work to get exposure,” said Ost. “Our hope is to capture a bunch of different ways people are enjoying Bismarck: through community celebrations, Sesquicentennial events, landmarks, children playing, street scenes, taking in fun at the Zoo, enjoying one of our local sports teams, fishing, camping, and more. But we don’t want to limit your creativity – if you have a cool photo with your cat or dog around town, as long as it is Bismarck-related, we are interested.”

By submitting photo(s), you are granting the City of Bismarck permission for non-exclusive rights to use your photograph(s):

Photos must have been taken between September 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022

Photos must be from a location within Bismarck. Abstract photography is welcome, as long as there is a connection to Bismarck

Photos submitted must be able to be used in any, and all, publications or marketing materials, without payment or any other consideration in perpetuity

Photos must be submitted through the City of Bismarck online form

By submitting photo(s), you agree you have obtained all necessary consents from individuals pictured or their guardians/parents if they are minors

By submitting photo(s), you certify that you are of legal age and agree to indemnify the City of Bismarck from any and all claims related to the photo(sO0

Please note that photos with a high resolution are preferred, with at least 300 dpi or 1024×768 pixels recommended.

Depending on the number of photos received, an as-of-yet-undetermined number of photographers will be awarded a Sesquicentennial Swag Bag.

Winners will be notified by email in October 2022 and can pick up their prizes from the City of Bismarck Administration Office on the fourth floor of the City-County Building, (221 N. Fifth Street), in Bismarck.

“We will be sharing social media throughout the month of September for this, too, and so keep an eye out for posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram,” said Ost. “Search ‘BismarckNDGov’ on those platforms.”