Bismarck Cancer Center celebrates 20th Anniversary

BISMARCK — This month, the Bismarck Cancer Center is celebrating 20 years of helping people.

The center currently serves more than 800 patients, in a 200-mile radius.

Over the years, it’s added new technology and services for patients like massage therapy, dietary, lodging and transportation assistance.

The first patient was treated on Oct. 13, 1999. The center started with just 16 staff members — now it has more than 50.

“When patients come they notice that it doesn’t feel like a clinic, it is very homey and comfortable. Our staff here is amazing and I think patients really love those warm compassionate care they receive here. They are getting the world-class treatment but they are also getting that real personal care,” said Sara Kelsch, Marketing Director at Bismarck Cancer Center.

Tomorrow, you’re invited to attend the Bismarck Cancer Center’s free open house from 5 to 8 p.m