BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This is the infinity radiation machine that has been at the Bismarck Cancer Center for 10 years.

Photo courtesy of Bismarck Cancer Center.

“It provides radiation treatment. It has a bank a leaves in the head of it that will block out the radiation where it’s not supposed to go and opens up where it needs to go,” said Melissa Klein, radiation therapy and construction manager.

The machine was taken apart piece by piece, but not to worry it’s not going into retirement.

“It will be reinstalled in Ukraine and so it will continue treating patients there,” said Klein.

The Bismarck Cancer Center partnered up with Radiating Hope, a non-profit that helps bring technology to struggling countries.

“Their mission aligns with ours in providing cancer care in any means possible. So, we worked with them and they have reached out to different countries worldwide,” said Klein.

Photo courtesy of Bismarck Cancer Center.

Photo courtesy of Bismarck Cancer Center.

And the country that was chosen was Ukraine, still in a warzone.

“We were very honored to be able to help support the country of Ukraine when that was brought to us. Just because we know that even though there is a war going on cancer doesn’t stop,” said Klein.

The owner of Little Odessa is from Moldova. She and her family arrived in America in 2012 and opened her shop right here in Bismarck just a year ago.

She says every donation no matter how big or small makes a difference for those struggling.

“You are saying it’s just a machine, that machine in this condition and this situation is a lifesaver for some of the hospitals and some of the people that are in need of such equipment,” said Mirabla Punga, owner of Little Odessa.

There isn’t a day that goes by that her family doesn’t check the news to see what the current state of the country is.

“We watch every single night and we watch all the news that’s possible. We watch Ukrainian news, Romanian news. News from Moldova, Europe,” said Punga.

She says it’s especially hard on Friday night as it is Christmas Eve in Ukraine and it is cold just like it is here. Several other Eastern European countries celebrate Christmas on January 7.

Punga says it’s important to remember how lucky we are and that we shouldn’t forget about the families struggling overseas.

Ukraine is still at war with Russia which could cause some delays in getting the machine to its new location, but officials are hoping it will be installed in a few months.

The machine will travel to North Carolina where it will later be shipped out to Kyiv.