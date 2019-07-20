Bismarck Cancer Center launched three new services to benefit cancer patients

The Home Care Program will provide patients with assistance while they battle cancer from home. A staff member will visit your home to help mow your lawn, remove snow, clean your house and much more. This program is eligible for patients going through radiation treatment at the Bismarck Cancer Center and live in the Bismarck/Mandan area or are staying in the Bismarck Cancer Center apartments during treatment.

The Healing with Horses program is another new addition. Patients get equine therapy where they interact horses to help with anxiety and stress. The Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation is partnering with TR4 Heart and Soul out of Bismarck to provide equine therapy for current and former cancer patients. The therapy classes will be free to survivors and a guest and held the last Thursday of each month starting July 25.

Finally, the cancer center has a walking group for patients and survivors to exercise and socialize around the city for about 30 minutes. The group meets every Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Bismarck Cancer Center.

