Bismarck Cancer Center offering patients an affordable place to stay

The Bismarck Cancer Center is in the process of adding on new apartments for patients traveling long distances.

The center serves patients from as far as 50 miles away, and with the number of cancer cases on the rise, offering families a place to stay is much needed.

“This way all the patients being treated are within walking distance of the cancer center. So, they can easily come for the treatment, go back to their apartment building, be able to relax and not have to worry about parking, and that sort of thing,” said Sara Kelsch, from the Bismarck Cancer Center.

The apartments the Cancer Center currently has available are at 90% occupancy. To help serve more people, they’re expanding the treatment facility and renovating more apartments.

They will be opening the new apartments as soon as they get them fully furnished.

“They’re only at the Cancer Center for a short amount of time each day. They have a lot of free time, so if they want to bake or they want to cook supper, cook meals, all of the dishes and the casserole and the pots and pans and everything is in there. So, we’re currently looking to still fill a few more apartments,” said Kelsch.

If you would like to donate items to the Bismarck Cancer Center, they are looking for headboards, lamps and kitchen items.

