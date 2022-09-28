BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Cancer Center received a donated check thanks to the Dacotah Speedway.

The speedway hosted its 14th Annual Drive to Survive back in August. Most of the money raised at the event went to the Cancer Center.

On Wednesday the center was presented with a more than $7,000 check.

Tom Dworshaa said the race is a way to raise more cancer awareness.

“It affected three of our people in racing, so we just want to get more cars and more awareness and donations for the cause,” said Dworshaa.

Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation works to provide financial support and services for the physical, mental, and emotional health of patients at the cancer center.