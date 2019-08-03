Bismarck Capital A’Fair

It’s a free family event with 129 arts and craft booths, 20 food vendors and entertainment from across the country.

The proceeds from the event help fund programs, staff and more at the Bismarck Art & Galleries Association.

Organizers say art is not dead because it will always be important for people to have a way to express themselves.

“We have opening receptions for our art exhibits every month and we always have from 50 to 100 people that show up every time. They like to view art from different artists and different venues and from artists locally. So, we try and bring in artists with all types of variety,” said Linda Christman, Executive Director at Bismarck Art & Galleries.

The final day is tomorrow. Vendors will be out from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.