Bismarck car dealership donates over $3,000 in toys to local organization

Thanks to a local car dealership, a Bismarck organization was able to provide people with more than just the usual.

The Bismarck Motor Company collected over $3,500 worth of toys this holiday season.

That’s when they decided to call up Closet 701 in Bismarck and donate the toys.

We caught up with a volunteer at Closet 701 who says it was a pleasant surprise that allowed them to put a smile on some kids’ faces.

“It’s amazing how many people that just breakdown once we take them upstairs to show them that they can pick out a gift. It’s crazy, I said they don’t cry over clothes, but when you give them that extra touch with a toy for their children it’s just…I don’t know…It’s amazing to see,” said Kim Wood.

Bismarck Motor Company also donated a check for the same amount to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.