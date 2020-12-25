Bismarck car dealership donates over $3,000 in toys to local organization

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to a local car dealership, a Bismarck organization was able to provide people with more than just the usual.

The Bismarck Motor Company collected over $3,500 worth of toys this holiday season.

That’s when they decided to call up Closet 701 in Bismarck and donate the toys.

We caught up with a volunteer at Closet 701 who says it was a pleasant surprise that allowed them to put a smile on some kids’ faces.

“It’s amazing how many people that just breakdown once we take them upstairs to show them that they can pick out a gift. It’s crazy, I said they don’t cry over clothes, but when you give them that extra touch with a toy for their children it’s just…I don’t know…It’s amazing to see,” said Kim Wood.

Bismarck Motor Company also donated a check for the same amount to the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Cafe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

Thursday, December 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Christmas Message

Busy After Christmas

Drive-In Christmas

Vaccine Look Ahead

Hospital Reno

Preparedness Jars

Christmas Eve Meals

Banquet Christmas Eve

Evictions Update

Meal Delivery

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories