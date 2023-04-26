BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Forestry Division will be hosting this year’s Arbor Day celebration — themed after the idea of “Pay It Forward, Plant a Tree” — in May, featuring this year’s ceremonial tree planting, awards, presentations, and more.

Every year, a ceremonial tree is planted during the Arbor Day celebration in honor of a local citizen who has made a significant contribution to Bismarck’s trees. This year’s planting will be dedicated to Randy Bina — the retired Executive Director of Bismarck Parks and Rec, in recognition of his over 33 years of distinguished service.

The ceremony will also include the presentation of several awards presented, including the following:

Apple Seed Awards, presented for 2022 landscape beautification efforts on public property

Beautification Award, presented for landscape beautification efforts on private property

Recognition of 2022 Partners in Planting program sponsors

The city will also be celebrating 46 years of being listed as a ‘Tree City USA’.

Bismarck Mayor Schmitz will also be in attendance in order to read the Arbor Day Proclamation and provide remarks. The tree planting will take place at the end of the program, weather permitting.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 5, at 1:00 p.m. in Sertoma Park. The public is welcome and invited to attend the ceremony.