BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’ve been seeing quite a few year-end holiday celebrations recently, and now, we’re seeing another one, but this celebration is a little bit different.

Thursday night is the first night of the eight-day Jewish festival of lights, or Hanukkah. This is an ancient tradition commemorating a miracle that happened in the Jewish temple as the Jewish people were battling the Syrian-Greeks.

This year’s lighting is especially important as it is held in solidarity with the people of Israel, with an Israel Defense Force veteran lighting the menorah.

Chabad Rabbi Yonah Grossman says the menorah is a reminder of the importance of being a light in the darkness.

“You can’t banish darkness with a stick or with a broom, but if you kindle a small flame, the darkness runs away on its own,” shared Chabad Rabbi Grossman. “That’s why we’re giving out these little charity boxes, we call them arks, and we want to change the messaging from acts of random kindness to acts of routine kindness. And everyone can do this. This is something that everyone can do at home, put a coin in every single day, and bring more goodness into the world. Spread the light, and the darkness will run away by itself.”

Chabad Rabbi Grossman says you can donate these coins to any charitable organization.

If you’d like to learn more about the holiday of Hanukkah and other Jewish celebrations that we’ll have locally, click the link here.