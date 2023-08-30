BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —The Chamber EDC and Vitalant are inviting the community to Brats with the Brave and Battle of the Badges at the Kirkwood Mall.

The event is to show thanks and appreciation to not only Military personnel but also those who serve as healthcare workers and first responders. Citizens are encouraged to show their support for these individuals by having lunch with them.

During the festivities, the Chamber EDC staff will serve brats, chips, cookies, and soda while supplies last.

While at the event, people can donate blood for Vitalant’s friendly, yet competitive blood drive, and for the second year in a row, the appreciation lunch is made possible through a partnership with Vitalant’s ‘Battle of the Badges’.

According to a news release, the event is happening on Wednesday, September 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you would like more information on the event, you can call the Chamber EDC’s office at (701) 223-5660.