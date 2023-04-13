(KXNET) — The fourth month of the year brings spring and good cheer. April is what we call it and it’s her name, April Lund.

From wife to health coach to athlete herself, these past four months have been nothing but good to her.

“When I set the American record for the 3000 I don’t even have the words for it, it’s almost unbelievable to me that I could be the fastest I’ve ever been at 40 years old. I’m almost 41 now. I just feel blessed, and I feel so grateful,” said Lund.

Well, what exactly has April been up to?

What’s your big 4 so far this year?

“I started out with just a small race at UMARY just to test out my foot that went pretty well. So from there I decided to race the national championships for cross country for US track and field and won, and made team USA, which was completely out of my wheelhouse and really exciting at the same time. So then in February, we ended up in Australia, which was awesome. My husband and I went for a couple weeks, and I got to represent team USA both in an individual gold medal and a team relay.”

“And then in March, I got to take two of my athletes and two people here from Bismarck to the national championship for US track and field in Kentucky and we all came home national champions, so that was fantastic, and I just wrapped up the world championship for track and field in Poland,” said Lund.

She says the road to her accomplishments hasn’t been easy. Lund has had to make some tough decisions.

“In Poland, it was really difficult so I couldn’t warm up or cool down for races. I could barely walk through the airport to get to the championships my left foot just the blank has been so bad that I was worried about competing there so I was blessed to Set the American record and then, win three world championships, and so, unfortunately, I am going to have to pull out of the Boston Marathon which is Monday,” she shares with KX.

But in the end, she says the best part of it all is.

“I guess they go hand-in-hand, because the best part is also my biggest fear and it is I’m scared every day that I can’t find the strength to overcome and to inspire and help other people because life is hard. I mean we are constantly going from one obstacle into the next,” said Lund.

Well, what are your big 4 tips that you’d give to our viewers wanting to go big in any area of their life?

First thing is just start like you don’t have to be amazing to start, but you have to start to be amazing. Fuel to feel good and you have to feel in your mind and you have to feel your body. Feed my mind with positive things. I watch the news, but I feed myself with positivity because there’s so much negativity that goes on. And champions are champions, and every single thing we do and so I don’t believe in mediocrity, mediocrity, and average is the only thing that haunts me

Lund lives by the saying champions don’t make excuses, they make adjustments.

She says she will continue to heal, focus on family and shine light through others in our community. Though she isn’t running in the Boston Marathon this year, she is happy to know it still may be in the cards for next year.