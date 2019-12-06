Bismarck Changes Sick Leave Ordinance for City Employees

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Capital city employees will now have more flexibility with their time off. Bismarck just revamped its Sick Leave Ordinance.

There are two big changes involved this month.

The first raises employees’ family sick leave from 60 to 80 hours, or two weeks. In other words, employees can now use 80 hours of their total sick time for family needs.

It covers when your child is sick and you have to go get them from school, or if you have a dentist appointment.

The second change deals with family medical leave. Those working for the city can now use up to twelve weeks of their sick leave balance to care for family members, like a newborn, parent or spouse.

“Family medical leave has always been 12 weeks. If you had a child for example and the doctor said, ‘No work six weeks after delivery’, we’d allow you to take six weeks of sick leave. But if you wanted to be out the full 12 weeks, then you’d have to use an additional six weeks of your annual leave, and that just doesn’t make sense,” explained City of Bismarck Human Resources Director Robert McConnell.

The new rules have been the rules for state employees for four years now.

The City of Bismarck says its workforce has been asking about it for a while, and it was time to adopt them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Trenton Radenz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trenton Radenz"

Bismarck Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Basketball"

Dickinson Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Girls Basketball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/6"

Student Enrollment MPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Enrollment MPS"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/6"

A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm Ending To The Week With Snow & Arctic Temps To Come"

Prevent Package Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevent Package Theft"

Dickinson vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson vs Mandan"

High School Wrestling 12.5.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling 12.5.19"

UMary Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Wrestling"

Hazen-Beulah Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen-Beulah Hockey"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Crash Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Report"

Exploring Careers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exploring Careers"

Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

New Town Drama Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Drama Club"

Pay Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pay Increase"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge