Bismarck Changes Sick Leave Ordinance for City Employees

Capital city employees will now have more flexibility with their time off. Bismarck just revamped its Sick Leave Ordinance.

There are two big changes involved this month.

The first raises employees’ family sick leave from 60 to 80 hours, or two weeks. In other words, employees can now use 80 hours of their total sick time for family needs.

It covers when your child is sick and you have to go get them from school, or if you have a dentist appointment.

The second change deals with family medical leave. Those working for the city can now use up to twelve weeks of their sick leave balance to care for family members, like a newborn, parent or spouse.

“Family medical leave has always been 12 weeks. If you had a child for example and the doctor said, ‘No work six weeks after delivery’, we’d allow you to take six weeks of sick leave. But if you wanted to be out the full 12 weeks, then you’d have to use an additional six weeks of your annual leave, and that just doesn’t make sense,” explained City of Bismarck Human Resources Director Robert McConnell.

The new rules have been the rules for state employees for four years now.

The City of Bismarck says its workforce has been asking about it for a while, and it was time to adopt them.