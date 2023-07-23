BISMARCK, N. D. (KXNET) — For generations, lemonade stands have been a great way for kids to earn and few extra bucks, gain a sense of responsibility and even perfect their math. With temperatures well into the 80’s in our state, lots of lemonade stands set up shop this weekend; however, one lemonade stand in the capital city has gone the extra , by fundraising for those in need.

“We have decided that all of our tips will go to Sandford Pediatrics Oncology,” said 12-year-old, Madysen Rundquist.

Four siblings on the job: Kayden, Madysen, Graysen and Layken. They call their stand the “Stars and Stripes Snack Stand.” They were inspired by this because 4-year-old Graysen attends Sanford every 4 weeks for special medical visits. To help him and other kids like Graysen, the siblings figured they can give back to the organization that has helped their own family so much.

You can find their stand right outside of T.J.Maxx on a warm summer day.