Bismarck Christmas tree lot preparing to open this weekend

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Christmas not too long after.

Some Christmas tree lots in the area are setting up ahead of this weekend to kick off the season’s sales.

Stroh’s House of Plants in downtown Bismarck just received its trees from a farm in Wisconsin.

Some of them are being packed up to head to a tree lot in Garrison, but about 40 to 50 are staying at the lot in Bismarck.

Owner Monica Stroh says they have balsams and Fraser fir trees available as well as custom-made wreaths.

She says she’s heard about the tree shortage due to supply chain issues but says it won’t be impacting their lot.

“The guy that just dropped them off yesterday, he said there is a huge shortage, but since we’ve been a regular customer for 20 years, he cuts ours, and we are in the books right away, and he’s guaranteed that their beautiful trees. And they look good,” Stroh said.

Stroh says they’ll be selling the trees starting this weekend until they run out. She says they will even deliver trees in the area for free.