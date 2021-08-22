Bismarck church giving out free school supplies

For the fifth year in a row, the Refuge Church in Bismarck handed out backpacks and school supplies to families during its back to school bash.

The church prepared 175 backpacks filled with notebooks, folders, pens and pencils.
Congregants and members of the community donated to the church to provide the funding for the supplies.

In addition to the giveaway, members of the church also gave out hot dogs and popsicles.

“We absolutely love just being able to connect with people. It doesn’t matter where you come from, what walk of life. If we can help people that just needs some extra help right now; that’s just an absolute blessing to us,” Refuge Church Pastor Corey Fifer said.

The pastor of Refuge Church says the giveaway helps ease the financial burden of back to school for some families in need.

