Bismarck church holding event to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday acknowledging the legacy of the great civil rights leader.

His goal was to bring together people from all walks of life, ensuring the best community for all. And Monday night, a Bismarck church is hosting an event to honor his efforts.

The first time MLK Day was observed in North Dakota was in 1986.

The day is a designated National Day of Service, encouraging people to make their own impact.

Bismarck’s MLK Holiday Commission and Global Neighbors organizations host an event every year teaching people and honoring the significance of Martin Luther King Jr.

“In North Dakota, there’s a really large group of people who profoundly believe in human rights and have worked their whole lives to celebrate and bring them about, and this is our time to get together,” said MLK Holiday Commission President Bill Patrie.

The celebration begins at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Keynote speakers will be Rep. Ruth Buffalo and professional soccer player Ricardo Pierre-Louis.

African choir, drums, art and refreshments will be offered.