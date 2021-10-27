Bismarck church joins National Register of Historic Places

One Bismarck church has recently joined the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance.

St. George’s Episcopal Memorial Church received the recognition from the National Parks Service after a months-long nomination process outlining the building’s historic features.

Notably, its 45 stained glass windows are made up of glass salvaged from churches bombed in England during World War II.

Vestry member Tom Tudor says the designation opens up doors for grant funding and further preservation of the building.

He also hopes the windows will draw more people into the building, who might then come back for a Sunday service.

“Really very exciting to look at them and realize here’s a connection with the past that goes back over 500, 800, 900 years, so it really is significant,” Tudor said.

Tudor says the church will have recognition ceremonies likely next spring or summer to coincide with the 150th anniversary of Bismarck.