Bismarck church plans to distribute Thanksgiving meals

While many families will have an enjoyable Thanksgiving feast, there are some who won’t be able to. One Bismarck church is making it its mission to provide families with a holiday meal, despite operating off a limited pantry.

Corpus Christi Catholic Church has been providing meals for families in need for more than 40 years. The church averages to about 60 baskets a week to feed families.

Parish Manager Tracy Kraft said the church wishes to help more people in need of meals, but their small pantry can’t feed everyone in need.

As far as Thanksgiving, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and gravy are some items that are handed out for Thanksgiving.

“Things that, maybe, they’re not really sure how to cook or prepare, we let them choose. What goes in the basket for each family is all the standard items that we have. The hope is that they can use that box to feed their family for a week,” Corpus Christi Catholic Church Parish Manager Traci Kraft said.

The church is launching its November food drive Saturday, November 20 and can use items like cereal, peanut butter, bread, canned goods, and fruits.

The goal for this Thanksgiving Day is to distribute about 85 baskets.

