Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Bismarck Church to Hold ‘Drive-In’ Palm Sunday Blessing

House of Prayer Lutheran Church of Bismarck will be holding a “Drive-In” Palm Sunday blessing at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 5th in the church parking lot.

In a statement to KX News, Rev. David Swonger said, “In an effort to creatively form a community in a “safe” manner, respecting state-mandated “social distancing” protocols, members of House of Prayer will gather in their cars, in the church parking lot this Sunday, to receive a traditional Palm Branch, a Holy Week resource for children, followed by a brief blessing from their pastors.  Following this “Drive-In” Blessing, participants are invited to return to their homes to view a Palm Sunday Worship Service on the church’s website.”

