Bismarck church will bring the treats to families’ doorsteps this Halloween

With the CDC advising families to take a different approach to trick-or-treating this Halloween, one Bismarck church thinks they have a perfect idea.

The trunk-or-treat event at the NewSong Church draws, on average, about 2,000 people throughout the day.

But in the time of a pandemic, volunteers will be dropping off treats at families’ doorsteps.

Staff wanted to make sure kids and their families stay safe this year, while also satisfying their sweet tooth.

“We’re just trying to figure out a creative way to still reach the community and we just saw the need for kids that maybe are quarantined this Halloween,” NewSong Kid’s Ministry Leader Jenna Erickson said.

