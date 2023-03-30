BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We are never too old to learn, especially about our own town or city.

At this week’s Bismarck City Council Meeting, 20 Bismarck citizens were recognized for completing the Bismarck Citizen Academy.

The Bismarck Citizen Academy is a 12-week program designed to broaden knowledge of city operations. The group meets for three hours every Thursday.

The program allows people to tour different facilities and get behind-the-scenes experiences in the city.

So far, the program has been very successful, getting everyday people a firsthand look at what it takes to keep Bismarck running.

“The classroom part is great, but I think if you ask most of these folks they appreciate the tours a little more than the classroom. Because they get the chance to go into facilities like the water treatment plant, the airport, the event center, Public Works, Public Health, and this group showed an interest in going to the water waste plant. So, we’ve added an additional bonus week,” said Jason Tomanek, assistant city administrator.

The program also gives people a chance to connect with leaders in the community, like the mayor, city commissioners, and department directors.