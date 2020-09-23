Coronavirus
Bismarck City Commission approves COVID-19 emergency shelter policy

In new developments on a story, we’ve been following the Bismarck City Commission has now approved its COVID-19 emergency sheltering policy.

This policy provides an overview of the general process of the day to day COVID-19 shelter operations.

The revised policy now makes it official that any resident will not be forced to stay in the shelter but they will not be allowed to return if they leave or violate any of the guidelines.

Three out 4 city commissioners and Mayor Steve Bakken all approved the new policy. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski was not in attendance.

