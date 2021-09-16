Bismarck City Commission approves property tax increase for 2022

Bismarck City Commissioners this week approved a property tax increase in the 2022 budget.

City Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyak says it’s a $4 million increase from 2021.

For a $240,000 property, it amounts to roughly $126 a year, not including any increase in value or other county-level property taxes.

Overall, next year’s budget is $326 million, up for $238 million for 2021.

The increased funding will go toward public safety, hiring more police patrol units, cybersecurity and replacing equipment that’s decades old, according to Chernyak.

“What we want to avoid is having a snowplow give out in the middle of a snowstorm in a neighborhood. Then that neighborhood is stuck not having services for hours, or people not being able to get to work, and especially in North Dakota, winters are rough, so we had to get on a plan that’s overdue,” Chernyak said.

Chernyak says the increases are meant only to sustain the current level of services and account for growth in the city.